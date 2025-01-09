Hello User
India slips 5 spots in World's Most Powerful Passports ranking, now stands at THIS position: Top 10 list

India slips 5 spots in World's Most Powerful Passports ranking, now stands at THIS position: Top 10 list

Written By Fareha Naaz

In the list of world's most powerful passports, India's ranking dropped 5 spots, according to the Henley Passport Index 2025. Now India stands at 85th position after slipping from 80th rank.

The West Bengal police recently wrote to the Union external affairs ministry to strengthen the passport verification and delivery system. (Representational image)

What is Henley Passport Index?

The Henley Passport Index provides ranking to all 199 passports, considering the number of destinations accessible visa-free with each. Exclusive Timatic data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is used to create these rankings.

Check top 10 list of world's most powerful passports here:

  • Singapore
  • Japan
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Austria
  • Denmark

