Small-town multiplexes, too, go gourmet. Will this bold bet save or sink them?

Customers of Roongta Cinemas spend as much as 50-55% of the average ticket price of ₹220 on food and beverages (F&B). At Broadway Cinemas, too, customers spend over 50% of the average ticket price of ₹200-270 (excluding taxes) on F&B. At Dhishoom, where the average ticket costs ₹100-150, F&B spending per head ranges between ₹100 and ₹120, according to a former employee.