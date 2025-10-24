“The revenue and value growth are not a proportionate representation of the industry. Most of the value growth has been driven by financing schemes, which means that the revenue earned on paper is spread over a longer time. Additionally, the premiumization drive will only last for a limited period; the true growth hinges on first-time buyers. Right now, the market does not have first-time smartphone buyers, which proves that it is stagnating," said Upasana Joshi, lead for smartphones, wearables, smart home and Internet of Things at IDC India.