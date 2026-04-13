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India smartphone market kicks off 2026 by losing $500 million, despite price hikes

Shouvik Das
4 min read13 Apr 2026, 01:06 PM IST
Analysts attribute this decline to geopolitical tensions and rising commodity prices, leading consumers to defer purchases.
Analysts attribute this decline to geopolitical tensions and rising commodity prices, leading consumers to defer purchases.(Bloomberg)
Summary

India’s smartphone market logged its weakest calendar-year start in five years, with volumes down 12% and value declining 6% as buyers delay upgrades amid rising living costs and global uncertainty.

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NEW DELHI : Fewer Indians are buying smartphones.

NEW DELHI : Fewer Indians are buying smartphones.

The first three months of 2026 saw about $7.8 billion worth of phones sold — $500 million less than a year earlier — marking the slowest calendar-year start in five years.

The first three months of 2026 saw about $7.8 billion worth of phones sold — $500 million less than a year earlier — marking the slowest calendar-year start in five years.

In volume terms, the market shrank nearly 12% year-on-year, with about 28 million units sold in the quarter, down from 32 million a year earlier, according to a consensus of analysts Mint spoke with.

The decline in value was relatively narrower at 6%, as companies partially offset losses by raising prices in February and March.

India smartphone market was flat in 2025 with a 0.6% annual growth by volume totalling 152 million units.

Worryingly for the industry, this is the first time in recent years that smartphones are witnessing a simultaneous decline in both value and volumes at the start of a calendar year. So far, brands had relied on no-interest monthly instalments to sustain sales of higher-value phones — a strategy that appears to have hit a roadblock, at least for now.

The slowdown coincided with sweeping geopolitical tensions that cascaded into financial markets worldwide, pushing up energy prices and dampening consumer sentiment. According to analysts at IDC India and Counterpoint, consumers are deferring purchases amid uncertainty.

Also Read | Inside the race to be India’s top smartphone in 2025

Cost pressures

“High prices of necessary commodities such as cooking gas and fuel have led to a rise in the cost of transportation and basic necessities. This means that even though a smartphone today is almost an essential commodity, a new smartphone’s purchase will still go down the order of importance, at least until the market stabilizes. In such a market, either brands or retailers will have to compromise on margins if they were to boost sales and keep the industry’s growth afloat,” said Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president at market research and consultancy firm, International Data Corp (IDC) India.

On 7 April, Mint reported that each of India’s top smartphone brands increased phone prices by nearly 40% in many cases. The top five brands account for nearly two-thirds of the market, and despite price hikes, the slowdown is expected to impact them due to their broad market exposure.

EMI model falters

Maintaining value growth is critical for brands navigating what is now nearly five straight years of market stress in India. Sales peaked in 2021, when remote work and online education drove device upgrades.

Since then, brands have leaned heavily on no-interest instalment schemes to push premiumization. Between March 2022 and March 2026, the average selling price (ASP) of smartphones rose from 15,000 to 26,000 — an annual increase of nearly 12%.

However, that cushion is weakening.

“Previously, we have seen price increases being offset by no-cost installments, making it easier for buyers to afford more expensive devices. But now, even the cost of minimum monthly payments are rising, which is making buyers consider refurbished phones at lower prices, or even repairs. The ones that will pay the price would be the brands and some of the largest retailers across the industry,” added Tarun Pathak, director of research at Counterpoint India.

Also Read | Why India wants smartphone source code—and why makers object

IDC’s Singh noted that the firm had projected flat annual revenue growth for 2026 — but that forecast did not fully factor in war-related uncertainty and its impact on global commodity and component pricing.

“For now, beyond the first quarter, a lot would depend on how the global financial markets stabilize, and if that brings parity back to the industry.”

Adding to the strain, memory chips — a core smartphone component — more than doubled in price in the final quarter of 2025 due to a global supply crunch. Analysts now expect prices to largely sustain at elevated levels.

“Memory chip costs will come down, but it’s unlikely that the entire price spike will be reversed. As sales for brands slow down, so will their orders to contract manufacturers. This looks like a possibility at this moment, even though a long-term resolution to the Iran war, which all industries and nations are hopeful of at this moment, could be a silver lining for reversing consumer sentiment and shipping disruptions,” said Harshit Kapadia, vice-president at brokerage firm, Elara Capital.

Also Read | India's smartphones hit by massive price hikes: Vivo, Samsung, Oppo rates jump

Manufacturer impact

Electronics manufacturers are already bracing for the fallout.

On 30 March, in an interview with Mint, Sunil Vachani, cofounder and executive chairman of Dixon Technologies, acknowledged that demand from brands could soften as smartphone sales weaken.

In the December quarter, Dixon reported a 28% sequential drop in revenue due to declining orders — an early signal of the slowdown’s ripple effects.

Dixon, India’s largest listed electronics manufacturer, counts Vivo, Motorola and Xiaomi among its clients.

For now, manufacturers and brands alike remain in wait-and-watch mode, hoping for stabilization in commodity prices and global markets before demand normalizes.

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Meet the Author

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, acrRead more

oss print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

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HomeNewsIndia smartphone market kicks off 2026 by losing $500 million, despite price hikes

India smartphone market kicks off 2026 by losing $500 million, despite price hikes

Shouvik Das
4 min read13 Apr 2026, 01:06 PM IST
Analysts attribute this decline to geopolitical tensions and rising commodity prices, leading consumers to defer purchases.
Analysts attribute this decline to geopolitical tensions and rising commodity prices, leading consumers to defer purchases.(Bloomberg)
Summary

India’s smartphone market logged its weakest calendar-year start in five years, with volumes down 12% and value declining 6% as buyers delay upgrades amid rising living costs and global uncertainty.

Gift this article

NEW DELHI : Fewer Indians are buying smartphones.

NEW DELHI : Fewer Indians are buying smartphones.

The first three months of 2026 saw about $7.8 billion worth of phones sold — $500 million less than a year earlier — marking the slowest calendar-year start in five years.

The first three months of 2026 saw about $7.8 billion worth of phones sold — $500 million less than a year earlier — marking the slowest calendar-year start in five years.

In volume terms, the market shrank nearly 12% year-on-year, with about 28 million units sold in the quarter, down from 32 million a year earlier, according to a consensus of analysts Mint spoke with.

The decline in value was relatively narrower at 6%, as companies partially offset losses by raising prices in February and March.

India smartphone market was flat in 2025 with a 0.6% annual growth by volume totalling 152 million units.

Worryingly for the industry, this is the first time in recent years that smartphones are witnessing a simultaneous decline in both value and volumes at the start of a calendar year. So far, brands had relied on no-interest monthly instalments to sustain sales of higher-value phones — a strategy that appears to have hit a roadblock, at least for now.

The slowdown coincided with sweeping geopolitical tensions that cascaded into financial markets worldwide, pushing up energy prices and dampening consumer sentiment. According to analysts at IDC India and Counterpoint, consumers are deferring purchases amid uncertainty.

Also Read | Inside the race to be India’s top smartphone in 2025

Cost pressures

“High prices of necessary commodities such as cooking gas and fuel have led to a rise in the cost of transportation and basic necessities. This means that even though a smartphone today is almost an essential commodity, a new smartphone’s purchase will still go down the order of importance, at least until the market stabilizes. In such a market, either brands or retailers will have to compromise on margins if they were to boost sales and keep the industry’s growth afloat,” said Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president at market research and consultancy firm, International Data Corp (IDC) India.

On 7 April, Mint reported that each of India’s top smartphone brands increased phone prices by nearly 40% in many cases. The top five brands account for nearly two-thirds of the market, and despite price hikes, the slowdown is expected to impact them due to their broad market exposure.

EMI model falters

Maintaining value growth is critical for brands navigating what is now nearly five straight years of market stress in India. Sales peaked in 2021, when remote work and online education drove device upgrades.

Since then, brands have leaned heavily on no-interest instalment schemes to push premiumization. Between March 2022 and March 2026, the average selling price (ASP) of smartphones rose from 15,000 to 26,000 — an annual increase of nearly 12%.

However, that cushion is weakening.

“Previously, we have seen price increases being offset by no-cost installments, making it easier for buyers to afford more expensive devices. But now, even the cost of minimum monthly payments are rising, which is making buyers consider refurbished phones at lower prices, or even repairs. The ones that will pay the price would be the brands and some of the largest retailers across the industry,” added Tarun Pathak, director of research at Counterpoint India.

Also Read | Why India wants smartphone source code—and why makers object

IDC’s Singh noted that the firm had projected flat annual revenue growth for 2026 — but that forecast did not fully factor in war-related uncertainty and its impact on global commodity and component pricing.

“For now, beyond the first quarter, a lot would depend on how the global financial markets stabilize, and if that brings parity back to the industry.”

Adding to the strain, memory chips — a core smartphone component — more than doubled in price in the final quarter of 2025 due to a global supply crunch. Analysts now expect prices to largely sustain at elevated levels.

“Memory chip costs will come down, but it’s unlikely that the entire price spike will be reversed. As sales for brands slow down, so will their orders to contract manufacturers. This looks like a possibility at this moment, even though a long-term resolution to the Iran war, which all industries and nations are hopeful of at this moment, could be a silver lining for reversing consumer sentiment and shipping disruptions,” said Harshit Kapadia, vice-president at brokerage firm, Elara Capital.

Also Read | India's smartphones hit by massive price hikes: Vivo, Samsung, Oppo rates jump

Manufacturer impact

Electronics manufacturers are already bracing for the fallout.

On 30 March, in an interview with Mint, Sunil Vachani, cofounder and executive chairman of Dixon Technologies, acknowledged that demand from brands could soften as smartphone sales weaken.

In the December quarter, Dixon reported a 28% sequential drop in revenue due to declining orders — an early signal of the slowdown’s ripple effects.

Dixon, India’s largest listed electronics manufacturer, counts Vivo, Motorola and Xiaomi among its clients.

For now, manufacturers and brands alike remain in wait-and-watch mode, hoping for stabilization in commodity prices and global markets before demand normalizes.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, acrRead more

oss print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

Read Less
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
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