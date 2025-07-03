India snubs China, backs Dalai Lama’s succession plan: ‘Nobody else has right…’

In an apparent snub to China as Beijing seeks to be included in the Dalai Lama's succession plans, India on Thursday put its weight behind the Buddhist leader and said the decision on reincarnation solely rests with the 14th Dalai Lama and the Gaden Phodrang Trust.

Advertisement

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that the decision would be taken by the established institution and the Dalai Lama himself, and “nobody else”.

Talking to reporters, Kiren Rijiju said the Dalai Lama is the “most important and defining institution” for the Buddhists.

Snubbing China, Kiren Rijiju said, “And all those who follow the Dalai Lama feel that the incarnation is to be decided by the established convention and as per the wish of the Dalai Lama himself.”

“Nobody else has the right to decide it except him and the conventions in place.”

Kiren Rijiju's remarks come a day after China insisted that any future plans on the succession of the Dalai Lama must have the Chinese government's approval.

Advertisement

Rijiju, a practising Buddhist, and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, a fellow Union minister, are representing the Government of India at the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday event in Dharamshala on July 6.

In a video broadcast on Wednesday, July 2, the Dalai Lama said that in the past 14 years, he received multiple requests and appeals, “earnestly requesting that the institution of the Dalai Lama continue”.

“In particular, I have received messages through various channels from Tibetans in Tibet making the same appeal. In accordance with all these requests, I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue,” he added.

WHAT DID CHINA SAY? Just as the Dalai Lama announced his succession plans, authorising India-based Gaden Phodrang Trust to choose his successor, the Chinese government, which regards the Dalai Lama as a separatist, rejected them.

Advertisement

China insisted that the final word on his reincarnation is reserved with the government. It said the successor would be chosen by a lot-drawing system from a golden urn.