US tariffs, missing cells, evening power gaps: inside India’s solar energy bottlenecks

Storage stall



Batteries are the obvious fix for the noon glut. They can store surplus solar power at midday and release it in the evening. Agencies have moved quickly: storage-linked tenders made up nearly 40% of renewable capacity auctioned in FY26, up from 5% two years ago. Building that storage has proved harder. India commissioned only about 2.6 GWh of battery storage in FY26, according to JMK Research. That is a small fraction of the 45–50 GWh due over the next two years.



The biggest obstacle is cost. Developers bid low in 2024 and 2025, assuming battery prices would keep falling. Instead, geopolitical tensions and material shortages pushed prices up by about a third in 2026. Lithium carbonate futures, an indicator of the main variable cost in the cells, nearly tripled from a May 2025 low to about 192,000 yuan a tonne in May 2026. Despite the recent decline, they were still roughly double the levels seen in May 2025.