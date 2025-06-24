India stands ready to help amid volatile Israel-Iran ceasefire, urges dialogue over conflict

India on Tuesday welcomed reports of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, emphasising the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path to lasting peace in the region. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it had been closely monitoring overnight developments, including US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and Iran’s retaliatory attacks on US military bases in Qatar.

While expressing deep concern about the prospects for sustained regional security and stability, New Delhi acknowledged the role played by the United States and Qatar in brokering the ceasefire. “We have been following developments overnight relating to the conflict between Iran and Israel, including the US action against Iran’s nuclear facilities and Iranian retaliation against US military bases in Qatar,” the MEA said.

The statement welcomed the ceasefire, noting, “While we remain deeply concerned about the prospects for overall and sustained regional security and stability, we welcome reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel and the role played by the US and Qatar in bringing it about.”

India reiterated its firm belief that “there is no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy in order to address and resolve the multiple conflicts in the region.” The MEA stressed that military escalation serves no purpose in resolving complex disputes and called on all parties to work towards sustained peace and stability.

India also expressed its readiness to contribute to peacebuilding efforts, stating, “India stands ready to play its part in these efforts and hopes that all concerned parties will work towards sustained peace and stability.”