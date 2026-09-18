India remains net steel importer for fifth straight month in August

India remained a net importer of finished steel for the fifth straight month in August, with imports exceeding exports despite a sharp rise in overseas shipments, as companies continued to import cheaper steel for value addition and re-export.
The country imported 721,000 tonnes of finished steel in August, up 8% from a year earlier and 2.7% from July, according to provisional data from the Joint Plant Committee (JPC), the statistical arm of the steel ministry, seen by Mint. Exports stood at 694,000 tonnes, rising 31.3% from August last year but declining 0.8% from July.