India remains net steel importer for fifth straight month in August

India remained a net importer of finished steel for the fifth straight month in August, with imports exceeding exports despite a sharp rise in overseas shipments, as companies continued to import cheaper steel for value addition and re-export.
India remained a net importer of finished steel for the fifth straight month in August, with imports exceeding exports despite a sharp rise in overseas shipments, as companies continued to import cheaper steel for value addition and re-export.
The country imported 721,000 tonnes of finished steel in August, up 8% from a year earlier and 2.7% from July, according to provisional data from the Joint Plant Committee (JPC), the statistical arm of the steel ministry, seen by Mint. Exports stood at 694,000 tonnes, rising 31.3% from August last year but declining 0.8% from July.
The country imported 721,000 tonnes of finished steel in August, up 8% from a year earlier and 2.7% from July, according to provisional data from the Joint Plant Committee (JPC), the statistical arm of the steel ministry, seen by Mint. Exports stood at 694,000 tonnes, rising 31.3% from August last year but declining 0.8% from July.
India therefore recorded a net import of about 27,000 tonnes of finished steel in August.
The latest figures extend a five-month streak during which imports have exceeded exports, as export-oriented manufacturing continues to drive overseas purchases despite safeguard duties on select products.
Export demand
The West Asia war has accelerated investment in oil, gas and water infrastructure, helping Indian pipe makers win more orders for steel pipes. Mint reported on 22 June that domestic manufacturers continue to rely on imports from China, Japan and South Korea for certain critical-grade steel used in oil and gas pipelines.
“Imports have increased compared with last year, but there is no significant or abnormal change in the volumes. A large part of the imports is hot-rolled coil, and the biggest application for hot-rolled coil is pipes. There are also some machinery and engineering-related applications, but those volumes are relatively smaller,” said Dhruv Goel, CEO of BigMint, a commodities market intelligence firm.
A significant portion of these imports is linked to companies that add value to the steel and then export the finished product. For such companies, importing steel can still make economic sense because the landed cost of imported steel, without the applicable duty, is still lower than domestic prices, said Goel.
“Under advance authorization, they can import steel without paying the duty, provided it is used for value addition and subsequently re-exported. Korea and China remain the major sources of imports, while imports from Japan have been relatively limited,” said Goel.
Domestic demand
Domestic finished steel consumption stood at 14.32 million tonnes (mt) in August, up 3.9% from a year earlier, although it was marginally lower than the 14.39 mt recorded in July. Finished steel production rose 0.3% year-on-year to 13.48 mt but declined 3.9% from July.
During the first five months of the financial year, from April to August, finished steel consumption rose 7% to 70.29 mt, while production increased 3.8% to 68.14 mt. Imports during the period jumped 29.5% to 3.49 mt, while exports also rose 34.1% to 2.99 mt.
“Going forward, we should not be surprised if India continues to remain a net importer for some time. As long as there is a price advantage for companies that import steel, add value and re-export the finished product, those imports will continue. These imports do not have any impact on domestic steel prices as the metal is meant for re-export and is not intended for domestic consumption. While some volumes may otherwise have been sourced from the domestic market, the overall quantity is not large enough to have a significant impact on the entire domestic steel market,” Goel said.