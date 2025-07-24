India detected 3104 substandard drugs & 245 spurious drugs last year: Nadda

New Delhi: India has significantly increased its efforts to combat substandard and spurious drugs in the market, with the government unearthing thousands of such medicines and prosecuting more offenders.

Union health minister J.P. Nadda informed Parliament on Tuesday that a total of 3,104 "not-of-standard quality" (NSQ) drugs and 245 spurious or adulterated medicines were identified in FY25. The number of legal actions initiated against those involved in these illicit activities stood at 961, as against 604 in FY24. A total of 116,323 drug samples were tested last year across the country.

"While 3,104 were found to be NSQ and 245 spurious or adulterated, the number of prosecutions launched significantly increased to 961, indicating a stronger crackdown on offenders," Nadda stated.

He emphasized the government's firm commitment to eradicating dangerous and substandard medicines from the market.

Recent data highlights sustained effort

In the fiscal year 2022-23, out of 96,713 drug samples tested, 3,053 were found to be substandard and 424 were declared spurious or adulterated, leading to 663 prosecutions.

The following year, 2023-24, saw 106,150 samples examined, with 2,988 identified as NSQ and 282 as spurious or adulterated, resulting in 604 prosecutions.

Nadda said all complaints regarding such drugs are promptly investigated in collaboration with relevant licensing authorities to ensure appropriate action.

The government's ongoing actions aim to safeguard public health by ensuring that only safe and effective medicines are available to citizens.

While there isn't a specific legal term for "counterfeit medicines," existing laws, particularly the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940, already cover them under categories like "spurious," "adulterated," and "misbranded" drugs. Manufacturing, selling, or distributing these, as well as any banned medicines, are serious offences.

A nationwide survey conducted between 2014 and 2016 had previously highlighted the prevalence of NSQ and spurious drugs, testing 47,012 samples from both government and private sources across the country.