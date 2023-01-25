President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day on 26 January and said that India has succeeded as a democratic republic as so many creeds and languages have not divided the country. They, President Droupadi Murmu said, have only united the nation.

President Droupadi Murmu said celebrating Republic Day is celebrating what the countrymen have achieved together as a nation. “When we celebrate Republic Day, we celebrate what we have achieved, together, as a nation," President Droupadi Murmu said while addressing the nation.

“India succeeded as democratic republic because so many creeds and languages have not divided us, they have only united us," President Murmu said, adding, “Our founding document inspired by humanistic philosophy of oldest living civilisation as well as new ideas."

She added that India will always remain grateful to Dr BR Ambedkar. President Droupadi Murmu said, “BR Ambedkar who headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, and thus had a critical part in giving it the final shape."

“India has been among fastest-growing major economies. This has been made possible by timely and pro-active interventions from the government. ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, has evoked great response among people at large. There've also been sector-specific incentive schemes," President Murmu said.

Speaking of the India’s Presidency for G20, President Murmu said, “G20 presidency is an opportunity to promote democracy and multilateralism and the right forum for shaping a better world and a better future."

“Under India’s leadership, I'm sure, G20 will be able to further enhance its efforts to build a more equitable and sustainable world order," the president said.

“As G20 represents about two-thirds of the world population and around 85% of global GDP, it is an ideal forum to discuss and find solutions for global challenges. To my mind, global warming and climate change are the most pressing among them," President Murmu said.

The president also commended every citizen for contributing to the progress of the nation. President Murmu said, “I commend the roles of farmers, workers, scientists and engineers whose combined strength enables our country to live up to the spirit of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan". I appreciate every citizen who contributes to the nation’s progress."

