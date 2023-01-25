India succeeded as democracy as creeds, languages didn’t divide us: Prez Murmu on eve of Republic Day2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 07:35 PM IST
- President Droupadi Murmu said celebrating Republic Day is celebrating what the countrymen have achieved together as a nation
President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day on 26 January and said that India has succeeded as a democratic republic as so many creeds and languages have not divided the country. They, President Droupadi Murmu said, have only united the nation.
