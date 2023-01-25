Home / News / India succeeded as democracy as creeds, languages didn’t divide us: Prez Murmu on eve of Republic Day
Back

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day on 26 January and said that India has succeeded as a democratic republic as so many creeds and languages have not divided the country. They, President Droupadi Murmu said, have only united the nation.

President Droupadi Murmu said celebrating Republic Day is celebrating what the countrymen have achieved together as a nation. “When we celebrate Republic Day, we celebrate what we have achieved, together, as a nation," President Droupadi Murmu said while addressing the nation.

“India succeeded as democratic republic because so many creeds and languages have not divided us, they have only united us," President Murmu said, adding, “Our founding document inspired by humanistic philosophy of oldest living civilisation as well as new ideas."

She added that India will always remain grateful to Dr BR Ambedkar. President Droupadi Murmu said, “BR Ambedkar who headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, and thus had a critical part in giving it the final shape."

“India has been among fastest-growing major economies. This has been made possible by timely and pro-active interventions from the government. ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, has evoked great response among people at large. There've also been sector-specific incentive schemes," President Murmu said.

Speaking of the India’s Presidency for G20, President Murmu said, “G20 presidency is an opportunity to promote democracy and multilateralism and the right forum for shaping a better world and a better future."

“Under India’s leadership, I'm sure, G20 will be able to further enhance its efforts to build a more equitable and sustainable world order," the president said.

“As G20 represents about two-thirds of the world population and around 85% of global GDP, it is an ideal forum to discuss and find solutions for global challenges. To my mind, global warming and climate change are the most pressing among them," President Murmu said.

The president also commended every citizen for contributing to the progress of the nation. President Murmu said, “I commend the roles of farmers, workers, scientists and engineers whose combined strength enables our country to live up to the spirit of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan". I appreciate every citizen who contributes to the nation’s progress."

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
RELATED STORIES
President Droupadi Murmu. (PTI)
LIVE UPDATES

Breaking News Live: President Droupadi Murmu addresses nation on R-Day eve

14 min read . 08:16 PM IST
Security personnel stand guard at Kartavya Path ahead of the 74th Republic Day, in New Delhi (ANI)

74th Republic Day: Here are the many first to witness this 26 January

4 min read . 24 Jan 2023
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout