India successfully test-fires Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni 5’: Ministry of Defence

India successfully completed the test-fire of intermediate range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni 5’ from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha on Wednesday, August 20.

The Ministry of Defence said that the Agni 5 missile launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.

Also Read | PM Modi announces first test flight of Made-in-India Agni 5 missile

“Intermediate range ballistic missile 'Agni 5' was successfully test-fired from the integrated test range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 20,” the ministry said in a brief statement.

"The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," it added.

What is the Agni 5 missile? The missile that was test-fired today was a variation of the Agni 5 India's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that has been developed indigenously.

With a range of 5000 km, Agni 5 is developed by the Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) considering the long-term security needs of the country.

In its last trial of Agni 5 from the same test range on March 11, 2024, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had conducted a successful test using multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle (MIRV) technology, PTI reported quoting sources.

Also Read | India successfully tests missile launch from drone | Video

Multiple telemetry and radar stations tracked and monitored several re-entry vehicles. The mission accomplished the designed parameters, PTI reported.

In June, it was reported that DRDO was planning to upgrade Agni-5, making its range 7,500 kilomtres.

In its last trial, PM Narendra Modi had lauded the efforts of the scientists of DRDO for their efforts.

“Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology,” he had written on X at the time.