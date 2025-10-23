India suicide crisis: More men die than women, mean age at death estimated at 36 years, PHFI survey shows
Priyanka Sharma 5 min read 23 Oct 2025, 03:37 pm IST
Summary
The study revealed financial stress as a leading cause for men and family issues for women. The suicide mortality rate was 10 per 100,000, with significant impacts on the economy and society, especially among the young population.
New Delhi: More Indian men die by suicide than women, according to a recent study by the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) reviewed by Mint.
