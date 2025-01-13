India on Monday, January 13, summoned Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Nural Islam day after Dhaka summoned the Indian High Commissioner to express its 'deep concern' and express his ‘objections’ over fencing at the border. The Indian diplomat was summoned after allegations popped up that New Delhi was attempting to construct barbed wire fencing at five specific locations along the Indo-Bangladeshi border. The India-Bangladesh border stretch is 4,156-kilometre long.

In a statement, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said Indian diplomat Pranay Verma was called to ambassador Md Jashim Uddin's office over the “recent activities of of the Border Security Force (BSF)” along the Indo-Bangladesh border and advised New Delhi against any “provocative actions that could escalate tensions along the shared border.”

It said, “Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Ambassador Md Jashim Uddin on Sunday expressed the deep concern of the Government of Bangladesh to the High Commissioner of India Pranay Verma at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the recent activities of the Border Security Force (BSF) of India along the Bangladesh-India Border.”

During the meeting with the Indian high commissioner, the Bangladesh foreign secretary called the fencing at the India-Bangladesh border “unauthorised” and stressed that such activities “have caused tensions and disturbances along the border.” Also Read | India extends ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s visa amid extradition call

“He emphasised that the construction of barbed wire fences without proper authorization undermines the spirit of cooperation and friendly relations between the two neighbouring countries. He hoped that the upcoming BGB-BSF DG Level Talks would be able to discuss the matter at length,” the statement read.

During the meeting, the Bangladesh foreign secretary also expressed “deep concern and disappointment” over the alleged killing of a Bangladeshi citizen at Sunamganj and urged action by the Indian authorities to stop the recurrence of such incidents and demanded enquiries into all these border killings.

Referring to the killing of a Bangladeshi citizen, Jashim Uddin said what was “matter of grave concern was that despite repeated firm commitments from the Indian authorities to pursue non-lethal strategy and to stop killings, such incidents of killing have been continuing.”