India supportive of Sri Lanka, trying to help: EAM Jaishankar

Minister Jaishankar India is trying to help Sri Lanka through its economic crisis, day after the cash-starved country saw an unprecedented protest against its government
Day after Sri Lanka saw an unprecedented protest against its government, forcing the President and the Prime Minister to step down, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Sunday that India has always been supportive of Sri Lanka.
Jaishankar also said that India was trying to help the neighbouring country through its economic crisis. The foreign affairs minister also said that there was no refugee crisis as of now.
Speaking to reporters outside the Thiruvananthapuram airport after arriving in the state capital on a three-day visit, Jaishankar said, "We have been very supportive of Sri Lanka. We are trying to help and we are always very helpful where they are concerned."
While responding to a query on India's stand on the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, Jaishankar said, "They are right now working through their problems, so we have to wait and see what they do."
When he was asked if there was a refugee crisis, Jaishankar said, "There is no refugee crisis right now."
Jaishankar was also asked by reporters the reason for his visit to which he replied that there were several. He said he wanted to spend time with his party colleagues here and understand how they are doing and what is happening here.
Asked how he sees BJP prospects in the southern state, the Union Minister responded that prospects of the party were "very good" all over the country. "There is no exception to it anywhere. But we will always try and keep working to improve the prospects," he added.
