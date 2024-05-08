'India supports homeland for Palestinians...': Jaishankar says 'very public about it'
EAM Jaishankar backs a Palestinian homeland, advocates for safeguarding civilian lives in conflicts, and highlights India's practical contribution in deploying ships to limit attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.
Referring to the conflict in the Middle East and the Israel-Palestine issue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that eventually, India supports a homeland for the Palestinians and is public about its stand.