Tickled pink: India’s sushi craze drives surge in imports of ginger palate cleanser

Whether it’s chai, curry or chutney, Indians have always had a soft spot for ginger. But of late, a cousin of Indian ginger has been making its way onto the Indian palate. Served as paper-thin folded strips, this traditional Japanese palate cleanser is sweet and sour, and distinctly pink. And it is riding an unprecedented sushi boom, as India takes to yet another global dish.
The growing appetite among Indians for sushi has driven a sharp increase in imports of Gari, or sushi ginger, underscoring how Japanese cuisine has expanded beyond premium restaurants into the mainstream. This pickled ginger, traditionally served with sushi, is eaten between different pieces to clean the taste buds.
India’s imports of sushi ginger rose to 540.82 tonnes in FY26 from 128.4 tonnes in FY21, a more than fourfold increase over five years, according to trade data. In value terms, imports surged sevenfold, from ₹1.65 crore to ₹11.49 crore over the period.