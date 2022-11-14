India, Sweden collaborate on reaching green energy targets

Speaking about the relations between the two countries, Ambassador of Sweden to India, Jan Thesleff said, “For Sweden, a country known globally for its commitment to sustainable living for a better tomorrow, it is encouraging that local Indian companies continue to show their trust in Swedish partnerships. The launch of the Green Transition Partnership is another great example which highlights the need to collectively build a strong, green and clean future for all. The bilateral relations between India and Sweden have progressively strengthened over the past decade and this will further fortify the collaboration between our countries."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}