India, Taiwan likely to sign pact next month for migration of workers: Report

Taiwan and India are exploring an agreement to facilitate the migration of Indian workers to address labour shortage in key sectors in the East Asian island region, a report said on September 27, citing persons who are privy to the development.

The pact could be inked by as soon as early next month, the sources told Hindustan Times, adding that a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been finalised after negotiations between the two sides.

Taipei is looking towards New Delhi to address the manpower shortage in key sectors such as manufacturing, including factories, construction projects, household workers, and agriculture and fisheries, the sources claimed.

The draft MoU was yet to be made public. The persons who are familiar with the negotiations, however, told the newspaper that Taiwan is interested in facilitating the migration of workers from India's northeast, due to the similarity in culture and diet.

Notably, overseas workers in Taiwan are eligible to receive the same wage as the local labour, in addition to being provided with similar national healthcare facilities. At present, the per month minimum wage in Taiwan is 26,400 New Taiwan dollars, which is equivalent to is USD 820.

Along with the discussion on MoU on migration and mobility, an MoU on traditional medicine was signed in the recent meeting between Taiwan’s Premier Chen Chien-jen and India Taipei Association's director general Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav.

In a press statement issued by Taipei last month, Yadav was quoted as saying that the MoUs and Taiwan's recent move to establish a diplomatic office in Mumbai are “good steps and demonstrate there is great potential in the India-Taiwan relationship".

The advancement in New Delhi-Taipei ties comes at a time when India is still locked in a border row along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh with China. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has regularly marked its apprehensions against countries developing their ties with the island region.

