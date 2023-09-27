India, Taiwan likely to sign pact next month for migration of workers: Report
Taipei is looking towards New Delhi to address the manpower shortage in key sectors such as manufacturing, including factories, construction projects, household workers, and agriculture and fisheries.
Taiwan and India are exploring an agreement to facilitate the migration of Indian workers to address labour shortage in key sectors in the East Asian island region, a report said on September 27, citing persons who are privy to the development.
