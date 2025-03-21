India takes veiled jibe at Justin Trudeau over strained relations with Canada: ‘The downturn…’

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has taken a jibe at former Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over cracks in relations between India and Canada after the killing of Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Addressing a weekly press release, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the downturn in relationship between the two countries was caused by Ottawa's leniency towards extremists.

MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, “The downturn in India-Canada relations was caused by the license that was given to the extremist and secessionist elements in the country.”

In a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday expressed hope that the two nations can reestablish their relationship based on mutual trust and sensitivity.

“Our hope is that we can rebuild our ties based on mutual trust and sensitivity.”

The ties between India and Canada have been strained since the killing of the Khalistani terrorist and after Justin Trudeau alleged in the Canadian Parliament that he has “credible allegations” of India's hand in the murder.

India has rejected all allegations.

The MEA also addressed the departure of Ranjani Srinivasan from the United States. Ranjani Srinivasan recently departed from the United States and is believed to have gone to Canada. She hasn't reached out to the Indian consulate or embassy for assistance, the MEA said, adding that it only learned about her departure through media reports.

He said, “We are not aware of her getting in touch with our consulate or our embassy for any help. We only came to know of her departure from the United States through media reports, and through the media reports, we understand that she has gone to Canada.”