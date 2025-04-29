India tears into Pakistan at UN after minister’s open confession on support to terrorists: ‘Surprises no one’

As tensions continue to soar between India and Pakistan following a terror attack in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) that left 26 dead, India on Monday pointed at a Pakistan minister's ‘open confession’ to supporting and funding terrorist organisations, at the United Nations.

Delivering a Right of Reply at the hybrid launch event for the ‘Victims of Terrorism Association Network’ (VoTAN) of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, India said the confession exposed Pakistan as a “rogue state” fueling terrorism in the world.

When asked if Islamabad has a history of funding and supporting terror groups during an interview, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the country has been doing this “dirty work” for the US and the West. But, he immediately added that Pakistan has “suffered because of that.”

"Well, we have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades, you know, and West, including Britain,” he said.

Highlighting the Pakistani minister's confession to Islamabad funding and supporting terrorist organisations, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel asserted that “this open confession surprises no one and exposes Pakistan as a rogue state fueling global terrorism and destabilising the region.”

“The whole world has heard the Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitting and confessing Pakistan's history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations in a recent television interview,” Patel said.

“The world can no longer turn a blind eye. I have nothing further to add,” she said.

India also said that the "strong, unequivocal" support and solidarity extended by global leaders in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam is a testimony to the international community’s "zero tolerance" for terrorism.

She said that "India deeply appreciates and values the strong, unequivocal support and solidarity extended by leaders and governments across the world in the wake of the recent terrorist attack at Pahalgam, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This is a testimony to the international community's zero tolerance for terrorism."

Since the terror attack in Baisaran of Pahalgam, global leaders including US President Donald Trump, US Vice President JD Vance – who was also on a trip to India when the attack happened – Russian President Vladimir Putin, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the Pahalgam terror attack.