India test fires ballistic missiles Prithvi-II, Agni-1 in Odisha's Chandipur after Akash Prime trial in Ladakh

The Ministry of Defence has successfully test-fired short-range ballistic missiles – Prithvi-II ans Agni-1 – from the Integrated Test Range off the Odisha coast in Chandipur on Thursday, July 17.

“Successful test-firing of Short-Range #BallisticMissile - #Prithvi-II and #Agni-1 - was carried out from the Integrated Test Range in #Chandipur, Odisha today,” the mnistry said.

“All operational and technical parameters have been validated. The launches were conducted under the aegis of Strategic Forces Command.”

While Agni-I was test fired form Abdul Kalam island, Prithivi-II was test fired after some time from Launch pad no-III of the ITR, Chandipur.

Earlier in the day, India had test fired indigenously developed Akash Prime missile in Ladakh that has been customised to operate at an altitude above 4,500 metres, the defence ministry said.

The defence ministry also said that the test firing of Akash Prime carries added significance as it follows the “exceptional performance” of India's indigenously developed air defence systems during Operation Sindoor.

"India on July 16 achieved a significant milestone by successfully destroying two aerial high speed unmanned targets at high-altitude in Ladakh by Akash Prime, the upgraded variant of Akash weapon system for the Indian Army," the ministry said in a statement.