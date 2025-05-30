India to introduce more advanced testing for imported blood products to reduce infection risk
Summary
The change aims to improve safety standards and reduce infection risks, following concerns over the quality of certain blood products tested previously.
New Delhi: The health ministry plans to mandate the use of a faster and more accurate method to test all imported blood products to maintain the highest safety standards and reduce the risk of infection from transfusions.
