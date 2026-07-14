India tests open-source AI models to gauge cyber flaws as threats escalate

New Delhi: India’s premier cybersecurity monitoring body has begun detecting vulnerabilities in leading public sector companies using an indigenous testing platform and open-source artificial intelligence models, while also building defences as access to the latest global AI tools remains restricted.
The trial platform has been developed at India’s Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) over the past six months, at a time when the country has rolled out a series of sector-specific regulations to tackle the cyber risks and harms of AI—including the ministry of electronics and information technology's (Meity) curbs on AI deepfakes in February, and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) model risk management framework for banks.
“What we’re doing to prepare ourselves against AI risks is Cert-In’s own sandbox for such vulnerabilities, in which the body is testing cyber vulnerabilities in popular platforms. These open-source and other models can produce about 60% of the overall performance that (Anthropic's) Mythos is capable of, and we’re using this to identify cyber vulnerabilities in various systems and patch them. The idea is that whenever Mythos does become widely available, we should already have a more secure enterprise environment,” said S. Krishnan, secretary at Meity, at a press conference on Monday.