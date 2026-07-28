India tightens watch on semaglutide supply after Interpol flags counterfeit batch

India's drug regulator has directed state authorities to tighten surveillance of pharmaceutical supply chains after an Interpol alert flagged counterfeit semaglutide batches, amid booming demand for blockbuster weight-loss drugs.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) issued the nationwide directive last week after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed it on 7 July about an Interpol intelligence alert originating from Austria, according to two officials and a government communication reviewed by Mint.
The Austrian authorities detected a counterfeit version of semaglutide manufactured by European research and biotechnology company Hilma Biocare, which produces pharmacological substances including human growth hormone (HGH), injectable and oral anabolic steroids, and peptides.
“In the email communication, Interpol informed about the rapid alert received from Austria relating to detection of a counterfeit product SEMAGLUTIDE, Batch number: FJ3178, Expiry date: 02/2029 manufactured by HILMA Biocare (European manufacturer as per google website) and requesting NCB office to disseminate this alert to relevant national agencies for their monitoring of the situation and to inform them about detection of above falsified product,” the CDSCO told states and union territory drug regulators, referring to the CBI communication.