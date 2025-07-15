India to Bangladesh: Willing to help with repair and reconstruction of Satyajit Ray's ancestral property

The Government of India on Tuesday said that it is willing to co-operate with the Bangladesh government for the repair and reconstruction of the ancestral property of Satyajit Ray in Bangladesh's Mymensingh.

“Given the building’s landmark status, symbolising Bangla cultural renaissance, it would be preferable to reconsider the demolition and examine options for its repair and reconstruction as a museum of literature and a symbol of the shared culture of India and Bangladesh, ” the Indian government noted, as per the official statement.