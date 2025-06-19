India to evacuate its nationals from Israel, urges citizens to register with Embassy in Tel Aviv

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that it has decided to evacuate those Indian nationals who wish to move out of Israel in the wake of the Israel-Iran conflict.

“In view of the recent developments between Israel and Iran, the Government of India has decided to evacuate from Israel those Indian nationals who wish to leave,” the MEA said in a statement on June 19.

The government will facilitate the travel from Israel to India of these nationals through the land borders and thereafter by air to India.

As the first step, the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv will make arrangement to evacuate the said Indian nationals, the ministry said.

The MEA further urged Indian nationals in Israel to register themselves at the Embassy if they wish to leave.

“In view of the above, the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv would be making arrangements for the evacuation of Indians. All Indian nationals are requested to register themselves with the Embassy of India,” it said.

How to register to leave Israel for Indians The MEA has given a URL for Indian nationals using which they can register themselves to get evacuated from Israel. Interested Indian nationals have been urged to register through the portal https://www.indembassyisrael.gov.in/indian_national_reg

Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv contact information

The MEA also said that Indian nationals in Israel can contact the 24x7 control room in case of worries. Here is a list:

Telephone numbers: +972 54-7520711; +972 54-3278392

Email ID: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.

India asks its citizens in Israel to be vigilant In its statement, the MEA also asked Indian nationals in Israel to be vigilant.

“The Embassy also reiterates its earlier advisories urging all Indian citizens in Israel to remain vigilant and strictly follow the safety guidelines issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command,” it said.

Also Read | Who are the biggest military arms suppliers to Iran and Israel?

“The Government of India accords the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad. The Government will continue to monitor the situation closely. The Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance,” the MEA added.