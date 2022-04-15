India to get record number of doctors in next 10 years: PM Narendra Modi

The hospital has been built by the Leuva Patel community. “The goal of having at least one medical college in every district and ensuring that medical education was in reach of everyone will result in the country getting a record numbers of doctors after 10 years," the PM said. He said two decades ago Gujarat had just nine medical colleges, but the medical education scenario has improved vastly in the last 20 years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}