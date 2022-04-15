This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India to get record number of doctors in next 10 years: PM Narendra Modi
1 min read.15 Apr 2022Livemint( with inputs from PTI )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking after dedicating to the nation a 200-bed K K Patel Mutli-speciality Hospital in Bhuj in Gujarat via video-conferencing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the country will get a record number of doctors in the next 10 years due to the central government's policy of establishing at least one medical college in every district.
The hospital has been built by the Leuva Patel community. “The goal of having at least one medical college in every district and ensuring that medical education was in reach of everyone will result in the country getting a record numbers of doctors after 10 years," the PM said. He said two decades ago Gujarat had just nine medical colleges, but the medical education scenario has improved vastly in the last 20 years.
"Better health facilities are not just limited to the treatment of diseases, they also promote social justice. When a poor get access to the cheap and best treatment, his faith in the system gets stronger," PM Modi stated.
“Now the state has one AIIMS and over three dozen medical colleges. Earlier, only 1,000 students used to get admission in medical colleges of Gujarat, now around 6,000 students get admission in these colleges. AIIMS in Rajkot has started admitting 50 students from 2021," Modi said.
"It provides super speciality services such as Interventional Cardiology (Cathlab), Cardiothoracic Surgery, Radiation Oncology, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Nephrology, Urology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuro Surgery, Joint Replacement and other supportive services like laboratory, radiology etc," PMO said.
