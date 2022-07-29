India to ground all its MiG-21 by 2025: Report2 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2022, 01:21 PM IST
In the last 20 months, 6 MiG-21s have been lost in crashes in which five pilots have lost their lives.
A day after reports arrived that the Indian Air Force is going to retire one more squadron of the MiG-21 Bison aircraft by 30 September, another report says that India will ground all its Soviet-era Russian fighter jets, the MiG-21, by 2025.