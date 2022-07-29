India to have around 900 million internet users by 2025: Report

The IAMAI report titled 'Internet in India' stated that the global coronavirus pandemic has witnessed a record increase of 51% from 230 million in 2019 in India, in online transaction in the past two years.
Around 346 million Indians are engaged in online transactions including e-commerce, and digital payments, according to a report published by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). The data revealed that this number is greater than the total US population engaged in digital transactions which is estimated at 331 million.
The IAMAI report titled 'Internet in India' stated that the global coronavirus pandemic has witnessed a record increase of 51% from 230 million in 2019 in India, in online transaction in the past two years. It said that the number of male internet users are more than female users in both rural and urban areas.
Social media, entertainment and communications are the top three activites in which internet users are engaged across India. Under communications, text and email is the most popular usage by the users, while the survey also suggests that the use of voice and Indic languages will be the key drivers of growth in future.
The usage of OTT platforms is at par in rural India with that of urban India, according to the IAMAI report. However, the penetration of online gaming, e-commerce, digital payments is still more bent towards urban areas in the country.
At present, there are a total of 692 million active internet users in India, including 351 million from rural India and 341 from urban Indian. The report estimates that there will be 900 million internet users in India by 2025.
