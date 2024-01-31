India to help Bhutan develop Gelephu airport
The proposed Special Administrative Region in Gelephu could reshape Bhutan’s economic landscape and it will have autonomy and legal independence to secure investments and develop the 1,000 sq. km project.
India and Bhutan are in talks to expand and develop Gelephu airport, located near Bhutan’s boundary with India, according to persons aware of the matter. The plan assumes importance given the Himalayan kingdom’s plans to make Gelephu a hub for economic investments in South Asia.