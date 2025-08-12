India to host its first-ever digital health expo

New Delhi: India is preparing to host its first-ever digital health expo, similar to automobile and defence shows, to showcase the country’s growing strength in healthcare technology.

The National Health Authority (NHA), under the Union health ministry, will host the event as part of its Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). Since its September 2021 launch, the mission has been creating a digital health ecosystem in the country. A core component is the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID, a unique health number for every citizen.

The expo will be held on the anniversary of the ABDM, which is celebrated annually as 'Arogya Manthan', said an official familiar with the plans. “This expo is a chance for people from all over the health sector to show their innovative work in digital solutions," the official said. “It will prove that India is not just a user of digital health technology, but a global leader and innovator.”

Queries emailed to the health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered.

The ABDM also includes the Health Facility Registry (HFR) and the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR). These tools, along with the ABHA ID, aim to make healthcare more transparent, secure and accessible. The system helps citizens by allowing them to securely link and share their health records with doctors and hospitals, preventing repeated tests and ensuring better medical decisions based on a full health history.

According to the data as of 12 August, over 800 million ABHA IDs have been created, and more than 650 million health records have been linked to them. Additionally, more than 420,000 health facilities and 680,000 healthcare professionals have been registered on the national registries.

Another person close to the matter said that more than 200 digital health companies and government tools are expected to be featured. “The health companies have been given a heads-up about the event. The planning is still in the early stages, but we are moving forward,” the person said.

The Digital Health Expo is an important step towards showing the world what India can achieve when innovation meets intent, according to Satish Kannan, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), MediBuddy. “The expo’s focus on AI (artificial intelligence) and digital health innovations resonates with our own approach of leveraging clinical AI and data-driven tools to deliver personalized healthcare at scale.”

Kannan said such events are vital for the healthcare sector because they facilitate knowledge sharing, encourage innovation, and help identify scalable solutions that can reach underserved populations across geographies, while providing a forum for stakeholders to align their efforts with national health priorities.

The NHA also oversees the world's largest government health scheme, the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), which offers a health cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year. “This new expo highlights the government's strong commitment to using technology to improve healthcare for all citizens,” the second person said.

