India will be hosting the secretary general of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Esala Ruwan Weerakoon for week starting Sunday though there are no signs – officially yet – to indicate that New Delhi maybe looking at re-energising the group.

Weerakoon, a former Sri Lankan high commissioner to India, arrives in India on Sunday and has his official engagements on Monday. He is to meet Riva Ganguly Das, secretary east, in the foreign ministry, besides foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, minister of state for external affairs. According to people aware of the matter, Weerakoon would be making a visit out of New Delhi before returning to the Indian capital on Friday, for a visit to the South Asian University before winding up his visit on Saturday.

SAARC, envisaged as a political and economic grouping on the lines of the European Union in the 1980s, has been in a limbo for the past many years due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

Nepal hosted the last summit of South Asian leaders in Kathmandu in 2014. Islamabad was to host the next summit in 2016 but terrorist attacks in India linked to groups based in Pakistan saw India pull out of the summit. India’s pullout coincided with announcements by Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan that they too would not be attending the Islamabad summit.

In a sign that New Delhi would be giving priority to the BIMSTEC -- an economic bloc that came into being in 1997 and that brings together countries in South and Southeast Asia.

India invited leaders of the grouping to an extended meeting hosted by it as part of the BRICS summit in Goa in 2016. At his swearing in ceremony following elections in 2019, Modi invited the leaders of BIMSTEC countries to New Delhi. This was in contrast to 2014, when Modi had made it a point to invite the leaders of SAARC countries.

Last year, at the start of the covid-19 pandemic, New Delhi had convened a meeting of SAARC leaders and announced a fund to meet emergency response to the pandemic. India had also organised online training for medical professionals and others to deal with the pandemic besides sending vaccines as grants and on a commercial basis to South Asian countries.

