India to host SAARC secretary general for a week

Weerakoon, a former Sri Lankan high commissioner to India, arrives in India on Sunday and has his official engagements on Monday. He is to meet Riva Ganguly Das, secretary east, in the foreign ministry, besides foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, minister of state for external affairs. According to people aware of the matter, Weerakoon would be making a visit out of New Delhi before returning to the Indian capital on Friday, for a visit to the South Asian University before winding up his visit on Saturday.

