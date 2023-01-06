India to host virtual summit to highlight challenges facing global South countries2 min read . 10:35 PM IST
- Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the concerns and challenges of developing countries often do not get due attention on the global stage
India is all set to hold a virtual commit for over 120 countries on 12 and 13 January to flag the challenges faced by countries of global South. During the summit, the countries of the global South will share their concerns, interests and perspective on challenges such as food and energy security, primarily triggered by the war in Ukraine.
Speaking about the virtual summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said more than 120 countries are being invited for the 'Voice of Global South' summit. Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the theme of the summit would be 'Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose'.
Addressing a media briefing, Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the concerns and challenges of developing countries often do not get due attention on the global stage. The purpose of the summit, the foreign secretary said, is to address these concerns such as food security, climate finance, fertiliser shortage, and mounting debt.
When asked of Pakistan, China and Ukraine have been invited, the foreign secretary said the list of the countries that have been invited would be made public soon.
Elaborating more on that, the foreign secretary said, "You are all aware of the recent global developments which have severely impacted the developing world across many domains. Some elements of this impact include the Covid pandemic, the impact of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, increasing difficulties of access and affordability of food, fertiliser and fuel."
"Often also the relevant existing platforms have proven to be inadequate in addressing these challenges and concerns of the developing countries. As such a consultative and outcome oriented conversation focused on the most pressing concerns, interests and priorities of the developing countries is a need of the hour," he said.
The 'global South' largely refers to countries in Asia, Africa and South America.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)