India to make COVID negative report mandatory for some international flyers2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 04:38 PM IST
- The development comes amid the sudden surge in cases in China and some other countries
The India government is mulling to make COVID-19 negative reports mandatory for international travellers arriving from countries with high numbers of positive cases, union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said during an interview with broadcaster NewsX on Friday. The new ruling is likely to come into effect from next week.