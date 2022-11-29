India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday that the country will promote digital infra to deepen financial inclusion and improve the efficiency of service delivery. Amitabh Kant said it will work with other countries to achieve the goals. About taking over the G20 presidency, Amitabh Kant said India is taking over the job at a time when the world is going through turmoil. India will assume the G20 presidency on 1 December.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

Amitabh Kant said there is a geopolitical crisis in Europe, 200 million people have gone below the poverty line and 100 million people have lost jobs due to Covid-19 era.

He said, "There is a huge crisis of global debt. Almost 70 countries in the world are facing a debt crisis. We have the challenge of a global supply chain which is disrupted. You have the challenge of climate action. But every crisis is also an opportunity. And to my mind, this is a huge opportunity for India."

Amitabh Kant said, "At G20 we will all work with countries and in partnership with them towards promoting digital public infrastructure so that we can deepen financial inclusion, we can improve efficiency of service delivery, we can lead to better women's growth, we can solve challenges of the world by leveraging technology."

Asserting that India’s tech-enabled digital public infrastructure model is the very best in the world, Amitabh Kant said, "Now we must work with countries across the world to help drive digital inclusion at an unprecedented global space because we believe in one earth one family one future."

(With agency inputs)