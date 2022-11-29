India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday that the country will promote digital infra to deepen financial inclusion and improve the efficiency of service delivery. Amitabh Kant said it will work with other countries to achieve the goals. About taking over the G20 presidency, Amitabh Kant said India is taking over the job at a time when the world is going through turmoil. India will assume the G20 presidency on 1 December.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}