India to push FATF to put Pakistan under its ‘grey list’, oppose World Bank funding for Islamabad - Report

India is set to approach global financial crime watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), to put Pakistan under the “grey list” of the institute, a new report said on Friday.

According to the report by Reuters quoting a senior government official in New Delhi, India is pushing the FATF to put Pakistan in its “grey list”.

The development comes a month after the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed when terrorists opened fire on them.

In addition to pushing the FATF, New Delhi will further oppose the upcoming funding for Pakistan from the World Bank, Reuters reported quoting the source.