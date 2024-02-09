India to ramp up space activity with 30 launches by FY25
New Delhi:Activity in the still-nascent domestic space sector is tipped to pick up pace through this year and through end-FY25, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (In-Space), the country's nodal space mission authorization agency, said on Thursday. A press statement projected a total of 30 space launches from Indian soil—its highest to date—by March 2025.