India to resume issuing tourist visas for Chinese nationals from July 24 after five-year hiatus: Report

India will resume issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens from July 24 this year, its embassy in China said on Wednesday, the first time in five years, reported Reuters.

India suspended tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals in 2022.

The move appeared to be a response to Beijing stonewalling India's appeals about approximately 22,000 Indian students enrolled in Chinese universities who are unable to go back for physical classes. These students had to leave their studies in China and come to India when the COVID-19 pandemic began in the beginning of 2020.

On April 20, 2022, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) informed its member airlines that tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals were no longer valid, including those with validity up to 10 years.

The suspension applied while other categories of visas such as diplomatic, OCI, and visas for residents remained valid.