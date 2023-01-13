India to set up Global South Centre of Excellence: PM Modi1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 08:06 PM IST
PM Modi has said that India will set up Global South Centre of Excellence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that India will establish a Global South Centre of Excellence to undertake research on development solutions for developing countries and called for a human-centric globalisation to address their concerns.