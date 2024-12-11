Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday, December 11, shared India's plans to establish its own space station in near future and land an Indian on the Moon too. The station, named ‘Bharat Antariksha Station’, is likely to begin established by 2035, Jitendra Singh announced.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi on the achievements of science ministries, Union Minister Jitendra Singh shared India's ambitious space plans said, “We are going to have our own space station, we will be among the first to have that, after the U.S. and one or two other countries."

“It will be known as Bharat Antariksha Station by 2035 and by 2040 we might be landing an Indian on the moon,” he said.

The Union minister also provided updates on India's Gaganyaan mission, India's first human spaceflight program. Jitendra Singh revealed that by the end of 2024 or early 2026, the first Indian astronaut will travel to space under the Gaganyaan mission.

Simultaneously, India plans to send a human to the seabed, exploring depths of up to 6,000 meters as part of its Deep Sea Mission.

“And while next year ends, or maybe by 2026, we will have the first Indian human being in space, called Gaganyaan, simultaneously also sending one human being down into the seabed, 6,000 meters deep, which is possibly the maximum depth of the sea,” Jitendra Singh said.

The Union minister also highlighted the significant progress made in satellite launches and India's growing focus on biotechnology. He said in the last decade alone, India has launched 397 foreign satellites from Sriharikota and under the Narendra Modi government, India has launched 432 foreign satellites.

“Prime Minister Modi is very supportive in all these measures, which is, again, evident from the fact that we are among the first countries in the world to have come out with a bio-economy-related policy called Biotechnology E3,” Jitendra Singh added.