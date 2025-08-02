India to stop buying oil from Russia after US ‘penalty’? Donald Trump says…

rUS President Donald Trump said on Friday that India is ‘no longer’ going to purchase oil from Russia following his announcement of a supposed ‘penalty’ as a result of New Delhi's Russian crude buying.

Calling it a ‘good step’ if confirmed, Trump seemed to keep all possibilities open after being asked if he had a number in mind in terms with the penalty.

“I understand that India is no longer going to be buying oil from Russia. That's what I heard, I don't know if that's right or not. That is a good step. We will see what happens,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Trump's statement comes after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday stated that India's energy purchases are aligned with market dynamics and national interests, adding that the government is unaware of any specific developments regarding Indian oil companies pausing Russian imports.

Donald Trump had on Thursday imposed a 25 per cent import tariff on India, along with unspecified penalties for its Russian oil purchase. He later indicated that the high tariffs were results of India being a member of the BRICS and its relationship with Russia.

MEA response to Trump tariffs During a weekly press briefing on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had made a clear response on buying Russian oil, after being asked about reports of some Indian companies having stopped the purchases.

“You are aware of our broad approach to energy sourcing requirements, that we look at what is available in the market and the prevailing global situation. We are not aware of any specifics,” he said.

The MEA's response came after a series of statements by Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Marco Rubio, criticising India's move to continue with Russian oil imports despite the US and other countries putting sanctions on the country over its war with Ukraine.

On the front of India-US ties, New Delhi on Friday expressed confidence that its relationship with the United States will continue to move forward and it remains focused on the substantive agenda the two countries are committed to.