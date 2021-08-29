In an attempt to ensure coal supplies at power generation plants across the country, the fossil fuels supplies to plants having more than two week’s stock will be stopped for a week, and that freed up coal will be sent to plants having low stocks.

This assumes significance given that coal-fuelled electricity generation remains the mainstay of India’s power mix. Of India’s installed power generation capacity of 383.37 gigawatts (GW), the coal fuelled projects account for 53% or 202.67 GW.

“It has also been decided that wherever coal stock has more than 14 days' requirements of the power plants, the coal supply will be regulated to these power plants for next 7 days. The freed up coal will be supplied to the plants under the super-critical category first and thereafter critical category plants, so that an equitable distribution of coal stocks across all power plants is maintained," the union power ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

India’s power sector is the largest consumer of coal in the country, with state-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) being the largest coal miner. This comes at a time when fuel demand is increasing on account of a higher offtake from the power sector, with India’s electricity demand on an upward trajectory. In a reflection of growing demand, CIL registered a 28.4% growth in coal offtake for the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

“The present low coal stocks in certain power stations are encountered due to various reasons including increase in power demand on account of opening up of the economy throughout the country and less generation from Hydro power plants which is currently being met by the coal-based power generation. Further, the maximum peak demand of 200 GW was observed in July 2021 and now it is hovering around 192-193 GW. Historically, maximum demand is observed in the month of September," the statement added.

In a reflection of revival of economic activity in the country, India’s peak electricity demand recorded an all time high of 200.57 GW on 7 July. Of CIL’s coal production target of 670 million tonne (mt) for the current financial year, the demand from the power sector is expected to account for around 545 mt. India’s overall coal requirement is expected to go up to 1,123 mt by 2023 from the present level of 700 mt.

“Union power secretary, Shri Alok Kumar took a meeting yesterday with Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and ministry of coal to review the coal supply position considering the situation of low coal stocks in certain power plants. It was decided to constitute a Core Management Team (CMT) comprising of representatives from MOP, CEA and Coal India Limited (CIL) to ensure daily monitoring. The power plants have been intimated to send their requests for priority loading & coal supply issues at a centralised email fmdiv.cea@gov.in, so as to enable taking up the matter with the concerned authorities," the statement added.

India’s thermal power projects operating performance is set to further improve with higher plant load factors (PLFs), according to analysts.

“The enhancement of production from producing captive coal mines shall be directed to reduce dependence on coal supply from CIL. Producing captive coal mines will be mapped with the inter-linked thermal power plants and coal supply to these TPPs may be reduced from CIL," the statement said.

India has the world’s fourth-largest reserves and is the second-largest producer of coal. Of India’s total electricity demand load pattern, industrial and agricultural consumption account for 41.16% and 17.69%, respectively. Commercial electricity consumption accounts for 8.24%.

“The current situation of the lower coal stocks in certain thermal power plants is being closely monitored by the ministry of power. As per standard operating procedure the coal supply issues are taken up in the weekly meeting of Sub-group comprising of representatives from Central Electricity Authority (CEA), ministry of coal (MoC), ministry of power (MoP), Railways, Coal Companies and Power Utilities to ensure uninterrupted supply of coal," the statement said.

“The CMT is closely monitoring the coal stocks on daily basis and ensuring follow up actions with CIL, Railways to improve the coal supply to power plants. After few days of monitoring another meeting has been scheduled to review and monitor the progress on 31 August, 2021 at the level of Secretary (Power), Secretary (Coal) and Member (Traffic), Railways to review the situation," the statement added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.