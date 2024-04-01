India to witness above-normal temperature in most regions until June
Gujarat, central Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience the worst impact of heat waves.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that most regions of the country will witness above-normal temperature during April-June. The forecast comes at a time when the country prepares for seven-phase general elections from 19 April onwards.
