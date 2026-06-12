In charts: foreign tourist arrivals fall 14% in April as West Asia war weighs on travel

Escalating tensions in West Asia are beginning to leave a visible mark on India's tourism sector, disrupting both inbound and outbound travel and threatening an already fragile recovery in foreign tourist arrivals.
Foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) to India fell 14.4% year-on-year in April 2026, according to monthly statistics released by the tourism ministry. At 534,000 arrivals, the figure was also the lowest monthly tally since May 2025.
The April contraction was driven by a sharp, double-digit drop in arrivals from India's most lucrative long-haul markets. The UK and the US, which historically form the backbone of the country's international tourism base, recorded a 30.6% and 25.5% year-on-year decline in April 2026, respectively.
According to Pushan Sharma, director at Crisil Intelligence, the West Asia war has affected tourism due to higher travel costs and disruptions to air connectivity.