Springboard 2026 | How India balanced tariffs and trade deals in a defining year

What does India gain from the Oman CEPA?

The Oman CEPA, signed on 18 December, is the country's second deep trade pact with a Gulf nation after the UAE. Oman has offered zero-duty access on over 98% of its tariff lines, covering more than 99% of India’s exports by value. India, in turn, has liberalized nearly 78% of its tariff lines while protecting sensitive sectors such as dairy, tea, coffee, rubber, and jewellery, largely using tariff-rate quotas for items of interest to Oman. Labour-intensive sectors ranging from textiles and leather to pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and automobiles are set to benefit from full tariff elimination.