Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.
Springboard 2026 | How India balanced tariffs and trade deals in a defining year
SummaryIndia moved ahead with an aggressive FTA push, signing a landmark trade agreement with the UK in July, followed by a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Oman in December, while also concluding negotiations with New Zealand.
Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.