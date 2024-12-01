India U-19 will look to bounce back from their 43-run loss to Pakistan when they face Japan in their second match of the 2024 U19 Asia Cup on Monday (December 2).
Led by Mohammed Amaan, India’s side will aim to recover from a disappointing opening performance where they failed to chase down Pakistan’s target of 282.
India has been placed in Group B of the Youth Asia Cup, where they will compete against Pakistan, Japan, and UAE.
The India vs Japan match in the ongoing U19 Asia Cup 2024 will take place on Monday, December 2.
The India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup 2024 game is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM IST.
The U19 Asia Cup 2024 match between India and Japan will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.
Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the U19 Asia Cup 2024 in India. Fans can watch the match live on Sony Sports Network channels.
Indian viewers can watch the live streaming of the India vs Japan match on the SonyLiv app and website.
Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohammed Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale, Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Anurag Kawde (WK), Hardik Raj, Mohammed Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar.
Koji Hardgrave Abe (C), Charles Hinze, Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Hugo Kelly, Timothy Moore, Skyler Nakayama-Cook, Daniel Panckhurst, Nihar Parmar, Aditya Phadke, Aarav Tiwari, Kai Wall, Yuto Yageta, Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake, Max Yonekawa-Lynn.
India U-19 suffered a 43-run defeat to Pakistan in the Youth Asia Cup on Saturday, chasing a target of 282. Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan dominated with 159 off 147 balls, hitting 10 sixes. India struggled in response, finishing at 238 all out in 47.1 overs. Teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi's poor form continued, scoring just 1 run, while Ayush Mhatre (20) and C Andre Siddarth (15) also fell short. Nikhil Kumar's 67 was the only notable contribution. India's bowlers, particularly spinners Mohammed Ennan and Hardik Raj, struggled, while Mhatre took 2 wickets for 30 runs. The match highlighted India’s inconsistencies against seam and spin bowling.
