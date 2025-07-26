Will India escape the UK's carbon border tax? There's reason for optimism
Though the India-UK FTA makes no mention of CBAM, it has been agreed in principle that the levy won't apply to India. However, New Delhi may take counter-measures if the UK indeed presses ahead with the carbon tax on India.
The UK has agreed not to impose the carbon border tax on India even though the two countries' brand-new trade pact makes no mention of the contentious levy, two Indian government officials aware of the matter said.
The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) was not discussed as part of the trade talks since the UK is yet to roll out the policy, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity. Instead, the matter was taken up separately through a parallel track with UK counterparts.